British Parliament reacts to WWE teasing WrestleMania in the United Kingdom

A UK politician is trying to make John Cena's suggestion of bringing WWE WrestleMania to London a reality.

John Cena made a shocking appearance this past Saturday at Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London. He claimed he was there to try and bring WrestleMania to London, and the crowd went insane.

The atmosphere at Money in the Bank was incredible and would be off the charts if WWE were ever to bring its biggest event of the year to the United Kingdom.

Alex Davies-Jones is a Member of Parliament in the UK and recently disclosed to BBC Newsbeat that nobody expected John Cena to suggest WrestleMania in the UK, but they are already working to try and make it happen.

"I would love for it to happen. The APPG have already been talking about how we can help to make that happen in whatever way we can in terms of facilitating some conversations. Whatever we can do to make the UK attractive to host wrestling on the world stage we are more than happy to help facilitate. We would use our contact and negotiating skills to try and reach out to WWE, making conversations happen to try and promote the UK as a premier destination for world-class wrestling," said Alex Davies-Jones. [H/T: BBC Newsbeat]

Triple H on WWE bringing WrestleMania to London

Triple H responded to John Cena's promo at Money in the Bank during the press conference following the premium live event.

The Game joked that John Cena put him in a tough spot because he will get heat no matter what he says. He pointed out the success that international events are having as of late and said, "Never say never" regarding WrestleMania coming to London.

"Montreal, sold out, record sales. Puerto Rico, sold out, record sales. Saudi, sold out, record sales. London here, sold out, record sales. So that record bodes well for international. We are a global company. We intend to be global, so never say never," added Triple H. [From 36:23 - 36:45]

The crowd at the O2 Arena made it known that they want WrestleMania to come to the United Kingdom. Only time will tell if WWE decides to take John Cena's advice and host its biggest show of the year in London down the line.

