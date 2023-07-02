Update on John Cena's status with WWE post his announcements at Money In The Bank - Reports

John Cena surprised the UK crowd when he appeared on last night's WWE Money In The Bank PLE. On the show, the sixteen-time WWE Champion riled the fans by stating the WWE should bring WrestleMania to London.

WWE Universe last saw John Cena at WrestleMania 39, where he challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. To the dismay of many fans, he was unable to capture the title, but he did elevate the Championship and Theory's status.

On last night's Money In The Bank PLE, the crowd was ecstatic to see the Grand Slam Champion surprise them. He made a heroic return to the WWE, addressing the crowd in London. He stated that the PLE was the first to take place in London after twenty years. He stated that the management may see them as a hostile crowd, but they are the heartbeat of any event.

Cena clarified why he was at Money In The Bank and demanded WWE to bring WrestleMania to London. While Cena got the crowd going about the possibility of The Show Of Shows emanating from a stadium in the United Kingdom, he was cut off by Grayson Waller. After a verbal exchange, Cena hit Waller with an Attitude Adjustment and left to the cheers of fans.

According to Fightful Select, John Cena's appearance at Money In The Bank was a one-off. The report puts many fans' speculations to rest about the sixteen-time Champion possibly wrestling another match in the near future.

Why did John Cena return to Money In The Bank two years ago?

At the 2021 edition of the PLE, John Cena made his return to WWE TV after almost a year. Cena came out after the main event when Roman Reign defeated Edge when The Tribal Chief demanded the audience to acknowledge him as he had no more challengers left.

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena: By the Numbers

Cena's music hit the stadium to a thunderous ovation, leaving the Tribal Chief perplexed. Super Cena's return set up an epic showdown between the two at SummerSlam later that year. In the match, the Tribal Chief came out victorious, retaining his WWE Universal Championship.

