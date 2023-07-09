"You'd never see that coming" - Rhea Ripley teases top WWE star joining The Judgment Day

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently teased adding one of the greatest superstars in history to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day was formed by WWE Hall of Famer Edge last year. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley later aligned with The Rated R Superstar. However, they then turned on him when Finn Balor joined the group. In late 2022, the stable also recruited Dominik Mysterio after the latter turned on Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle.

Last week, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He then posed with the briefcase backstage with Ripley and John Cena. A few hours ago, WWE Deutschland posted the photo on Twitter, asking in the caption if Cena would be the newest member of The Judgment Day. The Eradicator commented on the post, teasing the same.

"You'd never see that coming," she wrote.

Could more WWE Superstars join The Judgment Day?

For several months, The Judgment Day has had four members. However, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently disclosed that more superstars could join the stable on Monday Night RAW.

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast, The Eradicator admitted that her group is considering some potential new members.

"So, we're always looking at obviously the people that are coming up from NXT. And we've looked at all those SmackDown superstars, all the RAW Superstars. We've tried with AJ [Styles] before but he was stubborn. We've tried with Liv [Morgan] before but she was stubborn. And then like yeah, I'm not sure we've been looking at a few people. I don't wanna give anything away. We'll see if they make the cut or not," she said.

