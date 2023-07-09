[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley shows off new tattoo

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the biggest superstars in the WWE women's division. The Women's World Champion recently took to Twitter and shared a photo of her new tattoo with an emotional backstory attached to it.

The Judgment Day member defeated Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She was recently presented with a new title belt by Adam Pearce on RAW.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator shared a photo of her new tattoo, which is a chicken jar. She wrote that the pot is one of the most sentimental objects from her Nonna's house.

"*The chicken jar* - One of the most sentimental objects from my Nonna’s house. All the kids in the fam LOVED this jar and ran to grab Nonna’s Minties. The memories will live with me forever."

You can check out her tweet below:

Rhea Ripley has already made a big name for herself in WWE by winning several titles, including the WWE RAW Women's Championship, the Women's Tag Team Championship, and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. She recently bested Natalya to retain her title, delivering a stellar performance on the red brand.

Rhea Ripley was about to cry while talking about Damian Priest

Damian Priest is Rhea Ripley's teammate in The Judgment Day. The former recently won the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. WWE later shared a BTS video from MITB 2023 where Rhea Ripley was seen reacting to Priest's victory in the high-stakes ladder match.

Ripley said that Priest doesn't get the credit that he deserves. She added that the former United States Champion's win at MITB was well-deserved after the latter was left out of WrestleMania 39. You can check out the BTS video here.

"Priest doesn't get the flowers that he deserves. And seeing him win the Money in the Bank [contract], after Backlash [2023], after not being on WrestleMania [39], after everything, he deserves it," noted Ripley.

There have been rumors that The Judgment Day might break up soon. Only time will tell if the group can resolve their ongoing issues.

