The Judgment Day may have dropped a secret hint about a potential split; analyzing major possibility Rhea Ripley’s group may have hinted

The Judgment Day have not been through the easiest times recently, much to the discomfort of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. There has been a pervading tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, one that has cost them both opportunities. But there have actually been a few hints that have been dropped recently that may have been Easter eggs about a possible split.

Finn Balor has not been happy with the initiative that Damian Priest has shown in recent months and his apparent wish to not need the group’s support. On top of that, he has won the Money in the Bank briefcase, giving him a chance at the world title that Balor clearly wants.

During Balor’s Money in the Bank match, Priest stood up like he was going to cash in the briefcase, which caused enough of a distraction for Seth Rollins to win. In return, Balor appeared to spoil Priest’s actual opportunity to cash in the briefcase this week on RAW.

But there may be a hint that the group dropped that most fans have missed. Prior to Money in the Bank, the group was pictured recreating the famous Abbey Road picture of The Beatles.

A fact fans may have missed, but this was the last album that the group recorded together. It was released in 1969. Although 1970 saw their last album, Let it Be, released, by the time of the release of that one, the group had already broken up and some of the songs had to be recorded separately.

Adding to this, at a live event, Rhea Ripley even dressed up as John Lennon.

Whether this means that Money in the Bank could be their last event together as a group or not, remains to be seen. Going by that logic, by the time the next event, SummerSlam, arrives, The Judgment Day would have broken up. Given the tension in the group, this is not totally impossible at this time.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Rhea Ripley looking like John Lennon at #WWELiverpool lmaooo Rhea Ripley looking like John Lennon at #WWELiverpool lmaooo https://t.co/H9tnrtS1GP

Let it be noted, this is complete speculation at this time, but even if it is, the level of coincidence is quite high for something like this.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were left in distress due to their Judgment Day compatriots

As mentioned previously, Balor spoiled Priest’s attempt to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase this week on RAW.

It just resulted in Dominik Mysterio being the one to take punishment, getting taken out by Rollins in the midst of the chaos. At the end, Rhea Ripley was left cradling Dominik’s head.

Meanwhile, the other two Judgment Day stars were staring daggers at one another. There does not seem to be any love lost there at this time.

Who do you think Dominik and Rhea Ripley will side with if the Judgment Day split? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

