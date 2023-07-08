WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was an emotional mess while speaking about Damian Priest's Money in the Bank victory.

At Money in the Bank 2023, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest won the coveted briefcase and secured a future World title shot. Priest's win was a huge moment for The Nightmare, who considers him a big brother.

WWE recently shared a BTS video from Money in the Bank 2023. In the clip, Rhea Ripley can be seen reacting to Damian Priest's victory in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. She almost shed a tear while praising Priest. Here's what she said:

"Priest doesn't get the flowers that he deserves. And seeing him win the Money in the Bank, after Backlash, after not being on WrestleMania, after everything, he deserves it." [From 03:05 to 03:24]

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are quite close in real life

The Eradicator has been best friends with Priest for quite some time now. The real-life buddies were incredibly lucky to have been added to the same faction on WWE TV last year, and haven't looked back since.

While appearing on the "Out of Character" podcast, here's what Priest said about Ripley:

"She's like my little sister. I'm so happy and proud. I legit got a little emotional last night just seeing how hard she's worked. She's been through a lot, being away from home and away from her family. I mean, a lot of us sacrifice, but not to that level. I mean, her family is literally on the other side of the planet and goes years without seeing them. For somebody who grew up very close knit with their family, that's hard, but she muscles through, literally, and keeps working hard and never stops striving for more.”

Priest is bound to cash in his Money in the Bank contract somewhere down the line. It remains to be seen if he manages to win the big one when he finally cashes in his contract. Ripley would love nothing but to see him become a world champion.

