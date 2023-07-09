Rhea Ripley sends a two-word message to Judgment Day member, shares backstage photo

Rhea Ripley took to social media to share a backstage photo and a two-word message alongside her Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Priest won the Men's MITB Ladder Match. He now possesses the all-important contract that allows him to cash in on any champion at any place, any time.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley shared a backstage photo with her 'terror twin' from the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. The Eradicator is seen holding her Women's World Title, meanwhile, Priest was with his Money in the Bank briefcase.

"Terror Twins. #WomensWorldChampion #SenorMoneyInTheBank," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet and her photo with Priest:

Jim Cornette expressed his interest in a match between Rhea Ripley and AEW star Kris Statlander

Rhea Ripley has shared the ring with some of the best in-ring performers throughout her career. She has also faced superstars like Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and other top names in the WWE.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently pitched the idea of an inter-promotional dream match between Ripley and AEW star Kris Statlander.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran said he wanted to see the reigning Women's World Champion and the AEW TBS Champion square off in a singles match. He also wished for a potential bout between Butch and Orange Cassidy.

"I’d like to see her [Statlander] against Rhea Ripley. Another one of those inter-promotional dream matches. Give us two matches. Statlander vs. Rhea and Butch vs. Pockets [Orange Cassidy]," said Cornette.

The Judgment Day is a FAMILY. ⚖️

Rhea is so proud of Damian for becoming Senor #MITB

Ripley is currently on the back of a gruesome title defense against Natalya, whom she beat on Monday Night RAW in a rematch. Their first clash took place at Night of Champions when the Women's World Champion retained her then-SmackDown Women's Championship within seconds.

Are you a fan of the Rhea Ripley-Damian Priest duo? Sound off in the comments section below.

