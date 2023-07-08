Rhea Ripley should face AEW's 'Defeater of the Undefeated' in a dream match, says WWE legend 

Rhea Ripley has been making waves in WWE, which has not gone unnoticed in professional wrestling. Jim Cornette, a veteran of the business, has called for an inter-promotional match between Ripley and AEW's own Kris Statlander.

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and was later presented with the new Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, Kris Statlander dethroned Jade Cargill as the TBS Champion at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, ending the latter's undefeated streak in the promotion.

On his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran booker reviewed Statlander's recent match against Lady Frost. He also expressed his desire to witness Ripley take on The Defeater of the Undefeated.

“I’d like to see her [Statlander] against Rhea Ripley. Another one of those inter-promotional dream matches. Give us two matches. Statlander vs. Rhea and Butch vs Pockets [Orange Cassidy],” said Cornette. (From 1:33 to 1:44)

He praised Kris Statlander's determination as she recently returned from multiple injuries.

“We gotta put Statlander over because, at first, years ago, she was hanging out with the pudding gang. She was a space alien from the Andromeda Galaxy. She fit right in with the fu**ing circus clown card, but she had those ACL injuries, and now that she has come back, she is in shape. The determination [to come back] from not just one but two of those [injuries], do the rehab, and come back from that. She looks in great shape,” added Cornette. (0:43 to 1:17)

Given that both Ripley and Statlander are powerhouses, it will be interesting to see how this match would end if it ever took place.

Rhea Ripley's hilarious response to an AEW star after John Cena interaction

Rhea Ripley and John Cena interacted with each other backstage at the recently concluded Money in the Bank event. Despite not being involved in a match, The Eradicator was at the center of the action as she was at ringside during Dominik Mysterio's match against Cody Rhodes.

In a backstage video, Ripley and John Cena were seen talking before the Women's World Champion casually walked away, leaving Cena disappointed. While it's unclear what the pair spoke about, AEW star Brody King reacted to their interaction. He jokingly tweeted:

"Damnit… now i have to beat up John Cena."

Ripley being herself, replied to King's tweet by posting a laughing emoji.

With The Judgment Day now seemingly at the top of WWE, it should not be a big surprise if Rhea Ripley engages in a top-tier feud ahead of SummerSlam 2023.

