Did Rhea Ripley tease Judgment Day split with a new name? Major update leaves fans in a dilemma

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, along with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio run one of the top heel factions in WWE at the moment. The Judgment Day has cemented itself as being terrifying, ruthless, and extremely protective of one another.

However, recent tensions within the faction could result in a The Judgment Day split. The interesting part of the split will be to see who takes whose side.

The tension in question is between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. It’s possible Rhea Ripley showed the WWE Universe who her pick would be, when she uploaded a photograph with Damian Priest, referring to themselves as the "Terror Twins."

Many fans have supported the notion of Priest and Ripley separating themselves from The Judgment Day and moving forward together as a duo, but Mami may not be ready to leave Dom Dom behind.

Rhea Ripley opened up about the tensions between Finn Balor and Damian Priest

The latest conflict between Finn Balor and Damian Priest was on the July 3, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. The Archer of Infamy was about to cash-in on Seth Rollins but The Prince’s involvement rendered that impossible.

Balor and Priest started arguing with each other, while the Visionary escaped from the ring. Before escaping, he attacked Dominik Mysterio ringside.

While Balor and Priest continued to argue, Rhea Ripley was trying to comfort Mysterio. Later, The Nightmare took to social media to explain that there’s no heat between Balor and Priest, and The Judgment Day is doing good!

Luckily, while their in-ring relationship seems to be strained, their real-life relationship is rather strong. Finn Balor explained the group dynamic, revealing who looks after whom at what capacity.

It’s unknown what WWE plans to do with The Judgment Day, but it’s confirmed that both Damian Priest and Finn Balor are eyeing the same championship, and only one of them can be the champion when all is said and done!

