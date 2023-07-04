Why did Finn Balor stop Damian Priest from cashing in Money in the Bank? Predicting potential SummerSlam outcome

The latest edition of WWE RAW did not end well for the members of The Judgment Day. In the main event, Seth Rollins battled Dominik Mysterio, who had the support of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at ringside.

However, the match ended in disqualification due to the interference of Priest. Following a brutal assault from Priest, Dominik suggested that the MITB winner cash in his briefcase. However, the cash-in was stopped in its tracks by Finn Balor, who attacked Rollins. The closing moments of RAW saw a heated argument between Balor and Priest.

The potential reason behind Finn Balor stopping Damian Priest from cashing in his contract was to set up a rematch at SummerSlam 2023. According to a report from The Wrestling Blog, Balor vs. Rollins might happen again at the August 5 event.

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ The following matches have been on the plans for the last couple weeks for summer slam (Not lock yet changes could happen)

Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Rhodes vs. Lesnar

Asuka vs. Flair vs. Belair

Rollins vs Balor (Might happen again)

Mcintyre vs. GUNTHER

Theory vs. Sheamus The following matches have been on the plans for the last couple weeks for summer slam (Not lock yet changes could happen)Reigns vs. Jey UsoRhodes vs. LesnarAsuka vs. Flair vs. BelairRollins vs Balor (Might happen again)Mcintyre vs. GUNTHERTheory vs. Sheamus

As Seth Rollins fled the scene after delivering a Pedigree to Dominik, it set the stage for a high-octane rivalry between him and The Judgment Day. The faction seems to be on the brink of dissipation after a feud between Balor and Priest seems to be brewing. The two members have not been on the same page for a while.

If a potential match between Balor and Rollins is on the cards, it gives enough reason for fans to be at a fever pitch. Several twists and turns in The Judgment Day saga await the WWE Universe.

When will Damian Priest cash in his MITB contract?

Damian Priest's failed cash-in on Monday Night RAW has left fans wondering when he will eventually use his Money in the Bank briefcase. During the opening segment of RAW, Damian Priest teased the possibility of cashing in on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, Survivor Series, or Royal Rumble 2024.

According to pre-Money in the Bank reports, SummerSlam was considered the most likely event for the cash-in to occur. If these reports turn out to be true, it would add an intriguing element to the anticipated rematch between Rollins and Balor at SummerSlam 2023.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the moment when Priest potentially becomes the world champion, and the uncertainty surrounding the cash-in only adds to the excitement.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes