Damian Priest had the opportunity to have one of the quickest cash-ins in Men's MITB history, but his big chance was squandered after the main event of RAW ended in a DQ - and it was thanks to his own faction member that it happened.

Seth Rollins faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event of RAW, and the World Heavyweight Champion was attacked by Damian Priest to cause a DQ. While The Visionary was ambushed and Rhea Ripley was urging him to cash in his briefcase, it looked like the perfect time to do so.

Just as he got on the ring apron ready to cash in, former Universal Champion Finn Balor interrupted and began assaulting Rollins - who was shoved against Priest, taking him down.

As a result of that, an infuriated Priest confronted Balor - a man who he has been having tensions with for a month now and berated him for making him miss the opportunity.

All while this happened, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins escaped and managed to survive another day with the title intact.

It could mean a possible Rollins vs. Balor rematch at SummerSlam, and if Balor does win, it almost seems too perfect for Damian Priest to be the one to cash in.

Is that the angle that WWE is going for? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

