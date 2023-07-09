Men's Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest could possibly leave Judgment Day, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell is of the view that Damian Priest's MITB contract could allow him to leave Judgment Day and chart his own path in WWE.

Though Priest was one of the biggest names in the Men's MITB match, he wasn't the favorite as fans were rooting for LA Knight to win. However, at the very last second, Damian Priest turned the tables when he climbed up the ladder, took out Knight, and unhooked the briefcase to secure the victory.

Later on last Monday's edition of RAW, he even came inches close to cashing in his contract on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that winning the MITB briefcase presents the perfect way for Priest to go solo on RAW.

"This was my thinking going into it. Damian Priest has The Judgment Day with him, and he's kind of with them. Putting it on him kind of gives them another way to go and have him leave Day (Judgment)," said Dutch Mantell. [3:46 - 4:00]

Check out the full video below:

Damian Priest says he won't cash in his MITB contract "respectfully"

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump recently, Damian Priest made it clear that he does not intend to cash in his MITB contract in a respectful manner. He explained that he would wait until he finds his opponent at his most vulnerable, beaten down and bruised, to make the best of the situation.

"I'm not gonna cash in this contract in a respectful way. I'm gonna wait till my opponent is beaten, battered, useless. That's when I'll cash in. So for all the champions, when you're down and out, and you think things can't get worse, I'll be seeing ya," Priest said.

Priest had almost cashed in on Seth Rollins on RAW, only to break into an argument with Finn Balor, allowing Rollins to escape in the nick of time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes