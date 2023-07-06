"I'll be seeing ya" - Damian Priest puts WWE stars on notice

Damian Priest had an eventful night at WWE Money in the Bank but has since purposefully or inadvertently put a strain on his relationship with fellow Judgment Day star Finn Balor.

The 40-year-old noted that he wasn't looking to cash in on Seth Rollins in The O2 Arena and that The Visionary is not the only one he has in mind.

On the latest episode of WWE The Bump, Damian Priest revealed that he will have fun with the briefcase and "torture" somebody with it. The Archer of Infamy even stated that he wouldn't do his cash-in in a "respectful way" and put every champion on notice:

"I'm not gonna cash in this contract in a respectful way. I'm gonna wait till my opponent is beaten, battered, useless. That's when I'll cash in. So for all the champions, when you're down and out, and you think things can't get worse, I'll be seeing ya," Priest said. [48:36-49:02]

Priest has only tried cashing in on Seth Rollins as of now. However, The Archer of Infamy noted that he could simply cash it in on Gunther or even Roman Reigns and Austin Theory from SmackDown.

Damian Priest answers which ex-WWE star he would have loved to cash in on

Señor Money in the Bank is a throwback to the WWE stars of the past. On The Bump, he revealed that he would have loved to cash the contract on Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"I would say at his peak when things were just crazy, imagine cashing in on Stone Cold Steve Austin? I don't know, that just seems wild to me. Stone Cold Steve Austin just Stunner-ing everybody, flipping the bird, having some Steve-Weisers, and then briefcase across the skull, 1-2-3 new champ (laughs)," said Priest.

Damian Priest and Iyo Sky both had a breakout performance against Bad Bunny and Bianca Belair, respectively, at Backlash. They are now in a prime spot to become the next world champion.

Some among the WWE Universe believe that Priest will have a showdown with 41-year-old veteran and cash-in on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Check it out here.

If you use the quote, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

