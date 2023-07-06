"She deserves better", "Triple H can't manage these women" - WWE fans believe Iyo Sky should cash in on 41-year-old veteran

According to a large section of the WWE Universe, the women's division has been mistreated recently. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were a breath of fresh air to the tag team division, but the ex-UFC stars recently had a falling out.

The women's champions Rhea Ripley and Asuka reigns have been deemed unspectacular by some, due to lackluster booking. While Ms. Money in the Bank Iyo Sky teased that she may cash in on The Judgment Day star this week on RAW, the fanbase believe that the 33-year-old should eventually target Asuka.

Reaching 40 days as WWE Women's Champion, The Empress of Tomorrow is seemingly in a creative block.

Despite a stellar match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, where the Japanese star defeated Bianca Belair to end the latter's historic reign, Asuka has not done much since. Her title reign has been threatened by Charlotte Flair in recent weeks.

Check out below some fan reactions to Asuka's title reign so far:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Asuka is approaching 40 days as WWE women's champion Asuka is approaching 40 days as WWE women's champion 🎯 https://t.co/fQBrHhVwiZ

brandon @money_first16 .



No matter what, Asuka's career won't be complete till she wins a world title match at WM .



Minus well let her walk into WM as champ and retain so she can finally get her moment before dropping the title to Iyo Sky . @WrestlingWCC Asuka must be champion till after Wrestlemania 40No matter what, Asuka's career won't be complete till she wins a world title match at WMMinus well let her walk into WM as champ and retain so she can finally get her moment before dropping the title to Iyo Sky @WrestlingWCC Asuka must be champion till after Wrestlemania 40🙏🙏.No matter what, Asuka's career won't be complete till she wins a world title match at WM😤😢.Minus well let her walk into WM as champ and retain so she can finally get her moment before dropping the title to Iyo Sky🔥🔥.

Asuka and Iyo Sky met in the ring leading up to Money in the Bank on the June 2 episode of SmackDown. A tease of their match sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy. The Damage CTRL star could be looking to cash in on the veteran in the coming weeks, perhaps at SummerSlam?

Iyo Sky on her frame of mind before returning at WWE SummerSlam

At The Biggest Party of the Summer last year, Iyo Sky made her return to the company, this time under Triple H's regime, alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai.

After spending nearly a year on the main roster, Sky has become one of the favorites among fans, especially following her breakout performance against Bianca Belair at Backlash.

Speaking on WWE After The Bell, Iyo Sky revealed last year that prior to her return at SummerSlam, she considered returning to Japan:

"Yeah. I've been here four years. I came here by myself. I don't have family here and that time is so tough. I tried to think, should I stay here more or not. I got injured and after surgery, that time was thinking about my life again," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



WWE truly did make the right decision.



#MITB Very LOUD “You Deserve It” chants for IYO SKY for winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.WWE truly did make the right decision. Very LOUD “You Deserve It” chants for IYO SKY for winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.WWE truly did make the right decision. 👏 #MITB https://t.co/PHIzDHBZwO

The closing moments of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match saw Iyo Sky handcuff Bayley and Becky Lynch between the ladder, before she climbed it using The Role Model.

Could Bayley snap in the coming weeks and turn on her Damage CTRL stablemate? Are you looking forward to Asuka vs. Iyo Sky? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes