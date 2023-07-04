"Already making records" - WWE fans react to wild stat about Iyo Sky's Money in the Bank win

The WWE Universe has reacted to a wild stat regarding IYO SKY and the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this past Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus had unsuccessfully tried to handcuff Becky Lynch to the turnbuckle early in the bout, and it played a pivotal role in the finish to the match.

Becky Lynch and Bayley battled on the ladder with the briefcase dangling above them. IYO saw the handcuffs and cuffed the two superstars together while they were on the ladder. She then climbed over her fellow Damage CTRL stablemate and grabbed the MITB briefcase to guarantee herself a future title shot.

The Twitter account "Wrestle Ops" posted an incredible stat about IYO's Money in the Bank victory. Only two days after her win, SKY already has held onto the contract for longer than many of the WWE Superstars that have won the match in the past.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



1) Carmella

2) Iyo Sky*

3) Nikki A.S.H

4) Asuka

5) Alexa Bliss (same night cash-in)

6) Liv Morgan (same night cash-in)

7) Bayley (same night cash-in)



Iyo becomes the second longest at 2 days.



WWE fans reacted to the incredible stat, and many claimed that the company didn't put a lot of thought into previous winners of the match.

Alex🇮🇪 @AlexDougl @WrestleOps This is lowkey disgraceful and great at the same time @WrestleOps This is lowkey disgraceful and great at the same time💀

Iann 🇵🇷 @IannWrestling @WrestleOps IYO already making records and she hasn’t even cash in yet. Crazy stuff @WrestleOps IYO already making records and she hasn’t even cash in yet. Crazy stuff

. @UtdGeorge00 @WrestleOps That’s laughable that, that is a stat. Shows how little thought they put into the previous winners. @WrestleOps That’s laughable that, that is a stat. Shows how little thought they put into the previous winners.

winner @bunattendednik @WrestleOps i didn’t even realise it was that bad @WrestleOps i didn’t even realise it was that bad

Bayley was caught smiling after Iyo Sky's win at WWE Money in the Bank

A wrestling fan took a picture following the finish of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and caught Bayley smiling after her stablemate grabbed the briefcase.

The tension within Damage CTRL is at an all-time high following Money in the Bank. IYO SKY had the match won at one point, but Bayley shoved over the ladder. SKY ultimately got her revenge and climbed over The Role Model to capture the MITB contract.

After the match, a fan posted a hilarious image on social media of IYO celebrating with the briefcase. In the picture, Becky Lynch is visibly frustrated after the loss, while Bayley appears to smile after the finish at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

IYO SKY now has the opportunity to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on a champion of her choosing. It will be interesting to see when the 33-year-old decides is the right time to cash in, and which championship she tries to capture in the months ahead.

Do you think the right WWE Superstar won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event in London? Sound off in the comments section below.

