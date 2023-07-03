[PHOTO] 34-year-old WWE Superstar caught smiling after Iyo Sky's victory at Money in the Bank

A 34-year-old WWE Superstar was spotted enjoying Iyo Sky's victory last night at Money in the Bank.

Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last night in a very creative way. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark had failed to handcuff Becky Lynch to the turnbuckle earlier in the match, but The Man still had the cuffs around her wrist.

Sky took the opportunity to handcuff Lynch to her Damage CTRL stablemate, Bayley, and then climbed over The Role Model to retrieve the Money in the Bank contract suspended above the ring. As a result of her victory last night, Iyo now has a future WWE title shot at a time and place of her choosing.

A wrestling fan in the crowd took a photo that hilariously captured the reactions of Becky Lynch and Bayley after Iyo captured the MITB contract. Becky was despondent, while the leader of Damage CTRL appeared to have a smirk on her face, as seen in the image below.

Bayley hints that everything is fine with Damage CTRL following Iyo Sky's MITB win

Damage CTRL has slowly but surely been falling apart as of late, but Bayley seemingly doesn't believe that is the case.

Before Iyo Sky betrayed Bayley last night at Money in the Bank, the 34-year-old did the same to her fellow stablemate. Sky had the match won, but Bayley shoved over the ladder. On this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, Iyo Sky put Bayley's spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the line against Shotzi. Bayley picked up the victory and qualified for the match for the 2nd time on WWE SmackDown.

After Money in the Bank went off the air, the leader of Damage CTRL took to Instagram to deliver a message that the group is still intact.

"Before. After. Always. And Forever #DamageCTRL," wrote Bayley.

Damage CTRL was already struggling as a faction at the time, but Dakota Kai's injury on the May 12th episode of WWE SmackDown may have accelerated the dysfunction within the group. Only time will tell if Damage CTRL can get back on the same page following the events of WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Do you think Iyo Sky was the right choice to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last night at the premium live event in London? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

