PHOTO: WWE star Bayley seemingly provides an update on Damage CTRL after recent tension within the faction

At WWE Money in the Bank, Bayley pushed IYO SKY off a ladder during the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Despite the tension between the two stablemates, The Role Model took to social media to ensure that Damage CTRL seems to be on the same page despite the recent issues between the faction members.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley posted a new set of photos with SKY from the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. She was also seen posing alongside the Women's Money in the Bank winner.

"Before. After. Always. And Forever #DamageCTRL," wrote Bayley.

WWE's Bayley recently walked out of an interview after a question related to Damage CTRL

Bayley recently left an interview after she disliked a question related to Damage CTRL.

Speaking with Seconds Out before the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was asked which member of her faction she would like to have by her side if the group went its separate paths.

The Role Model wasn't a fan of the question and walked out of the interview. She simply ended the interview and stated that Damage CTRL won't split.

"[If you absolutely could only have one of the two Damage CTRL members by your side for the rest of your time in WWE, which one would you choose and why?] This interview is over. It's over. We don't decide. We're a family, all right. We don't split. We're done," said Bayley.

At WWE Money in the Bank, IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after she used a handcuff to tie Bayley with Becky Lynch. This allowed her to climb the ladder and unhook the Money in the Bank briefcase.

