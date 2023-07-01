"This interview is over" - Top WWE star ends interview after provocative question

WWE Superstar Bayley was seemingly unpleased with an interviewer's question about Damage CTRL possibly splitting.

Bayley returned to the Stamford-based company after several months of absence at SummerSlam last year as the leader of Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The three ladies have now been together for nearly a year.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out before Money in the Bank, Bayley was asked which member of Damage CTRL she would like to have by her side if the faction split. The Role Model disliked the question and jokingly decided to end the interview.

"[If you absolutely could only have one of the two Damage CTRL members by your side for the rest of your time in WWE, which one would you choose and why?] This interview is over. It's over. We don't decide. We're a family, all right. We don't split. We're done," she said. [1:45 - 2:00]

Bayley will compete at WWE Money in the Bank

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Bayley defeated "Michin" Mia Yim to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Her Damage CTRL teammate Iyo Sky also advanced to the bout after defeating Shotzi the same night. The two Damage CTRL teammates will now square off against each other, in addition to Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Meanwhile, the third member of Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai, has been out of action with an injury. Speaking to Haus of Wrestling, The Role Model provided an update on Kai's status.

"She's a monster. She's a beast. She's already off her crutches. She's already driving. She's already squatting 315 pounds on a barbell. Do you believe that? She's a monster. She's a beast. She's coming back. Honestly, I don't really know the timeline, but probably faster than I did," she said.

