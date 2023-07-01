"The only green I like is MONEY" - Bayley takes a shot at WWE Superstar after cutting her hair

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley made things quite personal between her and Shotzi after cutting her hair. Taking to social media, she further mocked the WWE star.

On the SmackDown before Money in the Bank, The Role Model put her Money in the Bank Ladder Match spot on the line against Shotzi. A victory for the latter would've been her green light into the match.

Unfortunately, not only did Shotzi come up short against Bayley, but after the match, she got her hair chopped off, courtesy of Bayley and Iyo Sky. Both members of Damage CTRL will be a part of this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Check out the Instagram post from The Role Model:

Bayley spoke highly of her Damage CTRL stablemate Dakota Kai

Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemate Dakota Kai is currently sidelined with an injury. However, The Role Model provided a major update on her.

Speaking in a recent interview with Haus of Wrestling, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that Kai is already off of her crutches and is squatting 315 pounds. She said:

“She’s a monster. She’s a beast. She’s already off her crutches. She’s already driving. She’s already squatting 315 pounds on a barbell. Do you believe that? She’s a monster. She’s a beast. She’s coming back. Honestly, I don’t really know the timeline, but probably faster than I did.”

Kai previously teamed up with her Damage CTRL stablemate to face former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the May 12 edition of SmackDown.

During the match, both Kai and Morgan suffered injuries. Morgan recently returned to WWE television and reunited with Raquel. The former Women's Tag Team Champions are set to challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL will once again be in full force once Kai makes her return to TV.

Are you rooting for either Damage CTRL members in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes