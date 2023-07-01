"She's a beast" - Bayley reveals recently injured WWE Superstar is already squatting 315 pounds

Bayley has provided a positive update regarding a recently injured 35-year-old WWE Superstar.

Bayley is currently the leader of the Damage CTRL faction, but the group has fallen on some hard times. IYO SKY and Bayley haven't been on the same page as of late after a member of the group went down with a significant injury.

The Role Model and Dakota Kai battled former Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the May 12 edition of WWE SmackDown. The match was disastrous, as both Dakota Kai and Liv Morgan were injured during the match. Liv has already returned to action, while Kai is slated to miss time with a torn ACL.

Speaking to Haus of Wrestling, the Damage CTRL leader stated that Dakota Kai is already off of her crutches and is squatting 315 pounds.

“She’s a monster. She’s a beast. She’s already off her crutches. She’s already driving. She’s already squatting 315 pounds on a barbell. Do you believe that? She’s a monster. She’s a beast. She’s coming back. Honestly, I don’t really know the timeline, but probably faster than I did,” she said. (H/T Haus of Wrestling)

Damage CTRL members reveal WWE star Bayley's favorite vice

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai recently disclosed that the leader of the faction is a big fan of alcohol.

Damage CTRL debuted on the main roster at WWE SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The heel group started with a bang but hasn't been nearly as successful lately. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kai and SKY were asked to reveal an unknown fact about the 34-year-old. IYO hilariously stated that she likes to drink alcohol and that was all she knew.

"She likes drinking alcohol. That's it," said IYO SKY. [1:27 - 1:32]

You can check out the interview below:

Bayley and IYO SKY have qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match tomorrow at the premium live event in London. It will be interesting to see if Damage CTRL can work together in the match or if winning the Money in the Bank briefcase drives them apart.

Do you think Damage CTRL will still be a faction in WWE when Dakota Kai is able to return? Sound off in the comments section below.

