Bayley 'begs' 31-year-old star to make a comeback for WWE

Damage CTRL member Bayley wants to see Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) back in WWE soon.

Mone last appeared for WWE back in 2022 before walking out of the company over some creative differences. Since then, she has made some appearances for NJPW and STARDOM.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Bayley mentioned that she has been relentlessly asking Mone to return to the company. The Damage CTRL member claimed that she wants to step in the ring with her fellow Horsewoman at some point in the future. She wished the best for Mercedes and stated that she wants to see her former tag team partner happy.

"I beg her every day. You know what, it doesn’t matter where it is, it doesn’t matter how it happens, I would love to one day step back into the ring with her. Whether it’s teaming with her, whether it’s against her, but right now I just want whatever happiness she needs to feel, whatever she needs, accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals, I’m just happy to see her happy." [H/T Wrestletalk]

Bayley will be competing at WWE Money in the Bank

The Role Model will have a lot on her mind as she steps into the Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday. Bayley is no stranger to the format, having won the match back in 2019.

However, things will be different this time around with several formidable women standing between her and the briefcase. To make matters more complicated, her Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY is also part of the match. Other competitors in the match include Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Trish Stratus, and Zoey Stark.

It will be interesting to see how the 34-year-old star manages to navigate her way through the match to win the coveted contract.

