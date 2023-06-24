33-year-old WWE Superstar must cost Bayley her spot in Money in the Bank tonight on SmackDown

A 33-year-old superstar could make a massive decision tonight on WWE SmackDown during Bayley's Money in the Bank qualifying match against Shotzi.

Damage CTRL debuted with a lot of promise last year at SummerSlam but ultimately failed to live up to the hype. Bayley is the leader of the group, but Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have begun to tune her out. The faction is currently at its weakest point following Dakota Kai suffering a torn ACL last month.

The remaining healthy Damage CTRL members have already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st, but there appears to be some dissension within the group. In the past, the 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion has accepted challenges for Dakota and IYO on their behalf, and SKY recently returned the favor.

Shotzi recently challenged Bayley to put her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the line in a backstage segment and IYO accepted on The Role Model's behalf. The match will take place tonight in Louisiana, and it could be the end of Damage CTRL as we know it.

IYO SKY could have finally grown tired of living in the Damage CTRL leader's shadow and could interfere in tonight's matchup. IYO would send a bold message that she is ready to move on from the group and ensure that Shotzi wins tonight on WWE SmackDown. It would finally put an end to the Damage CTRL faction once and for all, while at the same time allowing IYO to become a singles star moving forward.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



She's just trying to help. #SmackDown Shotzi wants Bayley to put her MITB match spot on the line against her... IYO accepts...She's just trying to help. Shotzi wants Bayley to put her MITB match spot on the line against her... IYO accepts...She's just trying to help. 👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/QwZ6HQqU5Z

Bayley reacts to IYO SKY qualifying for WWE Money in the Bank

IYO SKY defeated Shotzi to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the June 9th episode of WWE SmackDown.

Bayley interfered in the match to ensure her Damage CTRL stablemate picked up the victory. After IYO qualified for the match on July 1st, Bayley took to Twitter to celebrate. The 34-year-old boasted about SKY's win and added that they will see everyone in London.

"TOLD YA SO!!!!! See you in London, idiots 🪜💼 @Iyo_SkyWWE @ImKingKota #DamageCTRL", she tweeted.

IYO performed as Io Shirai in NXT and is a former NXT Women's Champion. She has held the Women's Tag Team Championships twice with Dakota Kai but has been unable to capture a singles title on the main roster as of yet.

It will be fascinating to see what will happen during tonight's Money in the Bank qualifying match and if IYO will get involved on WWE SmackDown.

Do you think IYO SKY should leave Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes