"Bullying me, picking on me every single week" - 31-year-old WWE star makes serious allegations against Bayley ahead of huge matchup

WWE star Shotzi had some tough words about Damage CTRL leader Bayley after this week's episode of SmackDown.

Damage CTRL was in a backstage segment when Shotzi approached them. She challenged the Role Model to a match, and IYO SKY accepted on behalf of her faction member. Later WWE made the match official with the stipulation that if Shotzi wins, she would replace Bayley in the Money in the Bank match.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Shotzi on SmackDown LowDown to discuss the fallout from this week. The 31-year-old star claimed she was looking to make full use of this second opportunity and earn a spot in the Money in the Bank match.

She explained that a victory over Bayley would be sweeter after all the abuse the Role Model put her through over the last few weeks.

"You're right, you don't always get another opportunity in life. But I needed this opportunity. I mean, look at the Money in the Bank match. It changes lives, it puts you on a pedestal. It puts you at the top of the mountain. It brings you one step closer to becoming champion. And how sweet would it be, after everything that Bayley and IYO have put me through? Bullying me, picking on me every single week. It's gonna feel so good when I climb up that ladder and become Miss Money in the Bank." [From 1:45 - 2:25]

Bayley has a one-word message for Shotzi

With just a couple of weeks to go before Money in the Bank, this match could throw a huge wrench in the plans for Damage CTRL.

However, the Role Model is quite confident of her chances against her challenger. The Damage CTRL leader took a shot at her next week's opponent on Instagram. In a story posted on the social media platform, she called her a "Dumba**."

There have been some tensions within Damage CTRL over the last few weeks, and it will be interesting to see how Bayley manages to beat Shotzi and hold on to her spot in the Money in the Bank match.

