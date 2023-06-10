Bayley collided with "Michin" Mia Yim in a Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Role Model was accompanied by IYO SKY while The HBIC had 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles in her corner. The former WWE Champion was also the special guest commentator for the bout.

Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and Becky Lynch had already advanced to the ladder match. Both Michin and Bayley wanted to be the next ones to qualify. During the match, the former RAW Women's Champion mocked AJ Styles at ringside by doing his taunt.

In the ring, Michin hit her opponent with a devastating DDT, but the latter kicked out. She then followed it up with Kowada kicks and a big boot. In the end, Bayley hit Michin with her Roseplant finishing move and pinned her to win the match.

After the bout ended, Scarlett showed up at ringside and blinded AJ Styles with red dust. Karrion Kross then locked Styles in the Kross Jacket from behind the barricade. Later on in the show, IYO SKY defeated Shotzi to become the 5th woman to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

