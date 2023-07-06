Damian Priest names 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer as his dream Money in the Bank cash in

Damian Priest has revealed that his dream Money in the Bank cash-in would be against a WWE Hall of Famer.

The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match to begin the premium live event this past Saturday in London. Damian Priest brought the briefcase to the ringside area during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

However, it was his fellow stablemate Finn Balor who was distracted by his presence, and Seth Rollins was able to retain the title. Damian Priest almost cashed in on The Visionary this past Monday on RAW, but Finn Balor showed up for a poorly-timed attack on the champion. Priest claimed that it was simply a miscommunication within the group, but tensions are certainly starting to rise.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Señor Money in the Bank revealed that he would have loved to have been able to cash in on Stone Cold Steve Austin at the peak of The Rattlesnake's career:

"I would say at his peak when things were just crazy, imagine cashing in on Stone Cold Steve Austin? I don't know, that just seems wild to me. Stone Cold Steve Austin just Stunner-ing everybody, flipping the bird, having some Steve-Weisers, and then briefcase across the skull, 1-2-3 new champ (laughs)." said Priest. [From 47:57 - 48:21]

Damian Priest reacts to praise from WWE legend Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash recently praised Damian Priest as a superstar that could have a bright future, and the 40-year-old thanked the WWE Hall of Famer.

During his interview today on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest thanked Kevin Nash for the kind words and added that he wasn't wrong. He said that Nash doesn't need to praise anyone, and it was cool of him to go out of his way to do so:

"It goes without saying, I think the world of him as it is. So getting that validation, getting someone like him speaking those words about me, I know I am a cocky dude, but that is something. That is cool stuff. Kevin Nash, Big Daddy Cool, someone in his position doesn't need to praise anybody, so for him to go out of his way to say that, not only is it cool, but he ain't wrong," he said. [From 42:40 - 43:08]

Damian Priest has a guaranteed title shot at the time and place of his choosing after winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. It will be fascinating to see when The Judgment Day member decides is the right time to cash in his Money in the Bank contract moving forward.

Which WWE Superstar did you want to see win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event this past Saturday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes