40-year-old superstar claims The Judgment Day had a "lack of communication" at the end of WWE RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW went off the air with The Judgment Day arguing ringside, but a member of the group believes that was just due to some miscommunication.

Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event in London. Priest showed up ringside during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. Balor was bothered by his presence, and Rollins was able to retain the title after hitting the Stomp. Damian Priest was again about to cash in his briefcase on RAW this Monday, but a poorly timed attack on Rollins by Finn Balor ruined his moment.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest stated that it was simply a miscommunication between the two members of The Judgment Day.

"Yeah, that was one of those situations, miscommunication, you know? We hadn't talked to Finn and we weren't sure if I was going to actually cash in, but obviously Dom, myself, and Rhea had discussed it. In the moment, Dom was like, 'You should do it (cash in) right now'. So he gave me the briefcase and I thought about it, I was like you know what, maybe I shouldn't wait, maybe I'll do this right now," said Priest.

The Judgment Day member added that he can hold onto the Money in the Bank contract for a year if he wants to and will be patient moving forward.

"Unfortunately, Finn came out and I wasn't expecting that. It was just a lack of communication. I have a whole year with this thing (MITB contract) if I want to, so I'm going to be patient," he added.

WWE RAW star Damian Priest admits The Judgment Day isn't on the same page

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest admitted that he and Finn Balor may not be on the same page at the moment.

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins' rivalry goes back years and is very personal. Balor defeated Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2016 to become the inaugural Universal Champion but was forced to relinquish the title shortly after due to injury.

During his conversation on WWE's The Bump, Mr. Money in The Bank admitted that he and Balor are not on the same page lately and are having some disagreements.

"It is no secret that we were having some arguments on screen, the whole world can see us. I have siblings. we argue, but we are still family. It is okay, I think that is where Finn and I are. We're having some disagreements, I think our focus is a little different, and our goals. They're just kind of stepping on each other, but that doesn't mean we have a personal issue with each other. We've just got to be better at communicating, that is all," said Priest.

The Judgment Day faction has become one of the most popular groups in recent memory. It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to break them up in the storyline surrounding the World Heavyweight Championship.

Would you like to see WWE break up The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes