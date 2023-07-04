Finn Balor breaks silence with a cryptic message following WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured one of the most shocking endings. Finn Balor accidentally cost Damian Priest a chance to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Balor has now broken his silence with a cryptic message following Monday's show.

Tensions have recently been running high among The Judgment Day members as Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been at odds amid the faction's feud with Rollins. To make matters worst, Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase on July 1 and teased a cash-in at the event during The Prince's match against The Visionary.

The two stars are slowly drifting apart as their stablemates have been struggling to resolve their issues. Last night, The Archer of Infamy was moments away from cashing in the briefcase, but Balor pushed Priest, ruining the latter's moment.

Balor recently posted a cryptic tweet, including a picture of him arguing with Damian Priest. In the post's caption, The Prince wrote the following:

"99."

Some fans seemingly took the message out of context as the members of The Judgment Day were still arguing after the show ended.

Finn Balor got distracted by Damian Priest at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Last month, Finn Balor brutally assaulted Seth Rollins multiple times before receiving his shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023. The Prince promised The Visionary that he would bring out his best version at the event.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. This allowed The Archer of Infamy a title shot at the time and place of his choosing.

During the match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in London, Priest made an appearance with his briefcase. This upset Balor, as he was moments away from hitting a Coup de Grace on Seth Rollins and defeating him.

Unfortunately for Finn Balor, The Visionary capitalized on the distraction and ended the match with a stomp. A furious Balor confronted Damian Pirest after the contest, and the two members have been arguing ever since.

Do you think Damian Priest will become the next World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

