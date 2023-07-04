"The Judgment Day is cracking," "This story is cooking" - WWE Universe on possible blockbuster SummerSlam match following RAW

Following a fantastic WWE Money in the Bank, Damian Priest attempted to cash in on the World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of this week's RAW. This time around, Finn Balor stopped The Archer of Infamy after the latter cost The Prince his match against Seth Rollins during the premium live event in London.

Money Night RAW continued the trend of mesmerizing television, with clear storylines heading into SummerSlam. Fans online believe either Damian Priest should cash in on Finn Balor after the latter defeats Rollins or compete against each other at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

While there is a section among the WWE Universe that want Dominik Mysterio to get a crack at Seth's title at SummerSlam. Elsewhere on the card, will Finn Balor and Damian Priest go one-on-one in Detroit? Only time will tell.

Damian Priest on the strange advice he got from WWE CCO Triple H

The Judgment Day star has recently drawn fans to compare him with the legendary The Undertaker based on his performances of late. His breakout performance was arguably against Bad Bunny earlier this year at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character during WrestleMania season, Priest admitted feeling off about not being part of The Show of Shows. At 40 years young, The Archer of Infamy also shared a piece of advice he received from The Game, Triple H:

"He [Triple H] just goes, 'Look, I'm gonna give you the same advice that Undertaker told me. When you figure out how you're gonna be yourself in front of the camera, then you're gonna make a lot of money in the business.' And then I just stood there, I was like, thank you, and he said, 'I know you have no idea what I'm saying right now.' And I was like, nope [laughs]."

Priest has revealed that he is more and more able to tap into his true persona since becoming a member of The Judgment Day. Recalling that he wasn't staying true to character, he continued:

"I didn't get it at the time. It wasn't until my match with Finn Balor that it clicked, and when I went to the back he [Triple H] goes, 'That's the guy I was looking for.' He goes, 'From now on, only be that guy.' And Shawn was right there too. Shawn Michaels was like, 'I don't ever want to see you revert backwards. Like this and forward.' And I said, 'Okay. You got it boss.'"

Plenty of viewers believe the issues between Finn Balor and Damian Priest will reach a breaking point eventually. It's safe to assume the direction WWE is taking for this storyline will culminate in a World Heavyweight Championship main event program at SummerSlam revolving around the three of them.

How does Dom play into this WWE Heavyweight title program? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

