WWE star Damian Priest comments on becoming Mr. Money in the Bank

While the WWE Universe sounded off on LA Knight and Logan Paul's potential win, Damian Priest surprised the UK crowd by knocking off The Megastar in the closing moments of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Judgment Day star further made his presence felt by seemingly costing stablemate Finn Balor the latter's World Heavyweight Championship match.

Sharing a post on his Instagram handle, Damian Priest believes his victory at The O2 Arena was a long time coming. After stealing the show in Puerto Rico earlier this year, even the fans acknowledged The Archer of Infamy as world championship material.

"Everything Comes To He Who Waits… And I Have Waited So Very Long For This Moment," Priest wrote.

The state of Judgment Day is suddenly now in question, with Balor falling short of winning the world title while Priest, by default, has become the new number-one contender. However, the 40-year-old WWE star teased cashing in on any current champion, including Austin Theory, Gunther, and Roman Reigns.

Damian Priest opens up about the incident at WWE Money in the Bank

While Balor was distracted by The Archer of Infamy's presence at ringside, the former lost clean to Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank in London. During the post-show press conference, Damian Priest had a few things to say:

"Look, sometimes there are misunderstandings, and to be fair, we have had few lately. But, as far as The Judgment Day is concerned or Finn Balor and I are concerned, we're brothers, everything is good. I think he wasn't sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn't the goal, it wasn't an idea of mine, I did not want to do that."

Senor Money in the Bank concluded by saying that he had nothing to do with his stablemate's loss:

"If anything, I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in and I wanted Finn to win the title. Unfortunately, it didn't happen that way. But I can't control that. Finn had the match won, he just didn't win, there is nothing I can do about it."

An interesting trivia surrounding the current scenario is that Damian Priest is a former United States Champion whose reign was ended by Finn Balor just weeks ahead of WrestleMania last year.

Not only was it Priest's sole title reign on WWE's main roster, but it also kept The Archer of Infamy off WrestleMania 38.

While Balor himself didn't defend the title on The Grandest Stage, the 40-year-old WWE star aligned with Edge at the show, becoming what is known now as The Judgment Day faction.

Could Damian Priest take over as the leader of Judgment Day and banish Finn Balor from the faction? Is an implosion inevitable in the coming months? Sound off in the comments section below.

