"I'm gonna give you the same advice Undertaker told me" - Current WWE Superstar recalls the most confusing feedback he received

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker once gave Triple H advice that the latter didn't understand at first but finally did and never forgot. The Game eventually shared it with Judgment Day star Damian Priest.

Damian Priest caught the attention of Triple H and Shawn Michaels in NXT after working a match against Finn Balor. The Archer of Infamy recalled that specific moment when the veterans told him he nailed his character for the first time.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Damian Priest touched on a variety of topics, including his relationship with the boss Triple H, calling the latter a "wizard" of the business.

Priest then detailed an anecdote, beginning with him meeting The Game backstage after working a match:

"He [Triple H] just goes, 'Look, I'm gonna give you the same advice that Undertaker told me. When you figure out how you're gonna be yourself in front of the camera, then you're gonna make a lot of money in the business.' And then I just stood there, I was like, thank you, and he said, 'I know you have no idea what I'm saying right now.' And I was like, nope! [laughs]." [From 26:58 onwards]

The Judgment Day member then reflected on his persona at the time, stating that he was pretending to be a version of himself and what he thought people wanted to see.

"I didn't get it at the time. It wasn't until my match with Finn Balor that it clicked, and when I went to the back he [Triple H] goes, 'That's the guy I was looking for.' He goes, 'From now on, only be that guy.' And Shawn was right there too. Shawn Michaels was like, 'I don't ever want to see you revert backwards. Like this and forward.' And I said, 'Okay. You got it boss!'" said Damian Priest.

Damian Priest prefers current Judgment Day version over working with WWE Hall of Famer

Edge defeated AJ Styles last year at WrestleMania 38, thanks to a timely distraction from Damian Priest. The duo then dubbed themselves The Judgment Day.

The storyline was further propelled by Rhea Ripley's inclusion and the trio's victory over The Phenomenal One, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. The following night on WWE Raw, however, Edge was booted out of the faction in favor of Finn Balor.

When asked about which version of The Judgment Day he prefers in the aforementioned interview, Priest explained why the current one worked over the previous with the WWE Hall of Famer's involvement:

"With Edge," Priest began. "I get to have fun portraying something, not being something. I think once we got rid of that limitation, we were just able to vibe and be ourselves." [From 12:50 to 13:10]

Meanwhile, Damian Priest is seemingly heading into a major program with his former WrestleMania tag team partner at WWE Backlash. Read more about the story from Priest's point of view.

