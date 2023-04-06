"Just needs some smartening up" - WWE Superstar believes Bad Bunny will turn on Rey Mysterio

The Mysterio saga continues on WWE TV and the latest addition to the story is the involvement of Puerto Rican rap artist Bad Bunny. Despite the latter choosing to side with Rey Mysterio, the celebrity's former tag team partner Damian Priest believes he will ultimately turn on The Biggest Little Man.

Two years ago at WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest and the duo picked up a victory over The Miz and John Morrison.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Damian Priest touched on The Judgment Day's issues with Bad Bunny, who technically cost Dom his first-ever one-on-one encounter with his father on The Grandest Stage. Priest believes a conversation with the rap artist would sort things out between them.

"It's just a matter of him understanding, 'Look, I don't think you get what is happening here.' Just needs some smartening up, and Bad Bunny should be good to go." [7:35-7:44]

The Archer of Infamy further asserted his belief that Bad Bunny, with whom he has a real-life friendship, will turn around and side with The Judgment Day.

"In the end, it's just, gotta explain to him the situation of, we're boys, like, you gotta stay on this side of the tracks, and don't worry about the other side. Don't let your emotions get the better of you, like you did at WrestleMania. So, getting involved, probably not the wisest decision, but I'll let him know. It's just a matter of a learning experience for him." [7:56-8:17]

What transpired on WWE Raw After 'Mania between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest?

Rey Mysterio lost a non-title match to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory after interference from Dom. When the latter got into a heated argument with Bad Bunny, who was sitting at ringside, the rap artist decked the Judgment Day star.

Damian Priest joined the fray and assaulted Bunny, chokeslamming the latter onto the announcer's table.

The Archer of Infamy's actions on the Raw after WrestleMania may have ramifications for the not-too-distant future as there have been rumors of a tag team match set to take place at WWE Backlash.

This is a major program for Priest after being left on the bench for WrestleMania 39. Beyond that, the 40-year-old WWE star will be returning to his stomping grounds in Puerto Rico for it.

What do you think of this potential tag team match? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Out of Character podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes