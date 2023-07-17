Dominik Mysterio to become a double champion in WWE? It is possible!

Dominik Mysterio has a busy week ahead of him. He is set to team up with Damian Priest against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a non-title match on WWE RAW this Monday. Then, on Tuesday, he’ll challenge Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

A win this Monday would put Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest in contention for the tag titles. Also, a potential win over Wes Lee would get the Judgment Day star his first singles title in WWE. The consecutive wins might put Dom on the path to becoming the youngest double champion in the company’s history.

For those wondering how Dominik landed a shot at Wes Lee, the 26-year-old star confronted the NXT North American Champion in a backstage segment last Tuesday. Dirty Dom told Wes he was accepting his open challenge.

The champion said he never issued an open challenge but would still get in the ring to defend his title. Dominik insisted they wait for another week to allow Lee to prepare himself for the match against the Judgment Day star.

This will be Dom’s second match in NXT. He previously wrestled Raul Mendoza on the March 15, 2022 episode of the show. Dom was originally set to move to NXT after his debut match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020, but WWE decided to skip the transition.

Dominik Mysterio's WWE NXT appearance might not be a one-off this time

All four members of The Judgment Day showed up on NXT last Tuesday. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley were confronted in the ring by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and his partner Trick Williams.

Balor and Priest went on to defeat Trick Melo Gang in the main event of the show. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Shawn Michaels teased additional appearances of Dom and his Mami on NXT.

“Obviously we’re thrilled to have Rhea and Dom and Judgment Day as a whole coming through NXT, and who knows how much they’ll be here in the near future? It certainly looks like Dom is at the very least gonna be here next week along with Rhea to receive an NXT North American Championship match from Wes Lee. We’ll see what kind of ramifications that has on our Great American Bash on July 30.” [4:36 – 5:03]

It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day will get their win on RAW and NXT this week.

