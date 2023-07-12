Why did Dominik Mysterio skip NXT? Reason for WWE's decision disclosed

Dominik Mysterio went straight to the main roster after completing his initial WWE training. The 26-year-old star made his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. The reason why Dom skipped WWE’s developmental system was revealed by the star himself.

Dominik Mysterio told Inside the Ropes during a recent interview that he was supposed to transition to NXT after his in-ring debut at SummerSlam three years ago, but it never happened. Dom also didn’t question WWE’s decision to keep him on the main roster instead of working through the developmental system.

“I was supposed to go down to NXT and do the whole developmental thing, and how the process is actually supposed to go, but it just never happened. And I never asked or complained,” said Dominik.

The Judgment Day member also revealed that he wasn’t originally supposed to make his in-ring debut against Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion further noted that he didn’t hesitate to accept a match against The Visionary at the biggest party of the summer.

“My dad and I — we had sat down and figured out how we were going to do it. [The] debut was going to be somewhere else. I was going to go independent for a little while and kind of try to get my training wheels going and get my feet wet … but when I was offered this opportunity against Seth, I knew that if I turned it down, there wasn’t going to be another opportunity like this.” (h/t POST Wrestling)

Dominik Mysterio has appeared on NXT twice

Despite staying on the main roster after his in-ring debut, Dominik Mysterio still traveled to NXT. His first appearance on the brand came alongside Rey Mysterio on March 15, 2022. He picked up a win against Raul Mendoza of Legado Del Fantasma.

Dom’s latest appearance in WWE’s developmental territory transpired on the July 11, 2023, episode of NXT. The RAW Superstar showed up at the Performance Center alongside the rest of Judgment Day to confront Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

It remains to be seen if his latest NXT appearance will lead to something significant.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes