Reported reason why WWE has allowed Dominik Mysterio to skip NXT revealed

Dominik will reportedly bypass NXT, which even Charlotte Flair didn't do!

Rey Mysterio's son is expected to make his in-ring debut soon.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio/ Ric and Charlotte Flair.

Dominik Mysterio will make his in-ring debut sooner rather than later, and it seems more than likely that he would have his first match on the main roster. Despite being the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair had to go through the NXT system.

So what makes Dominik so special? Why is he reportedly allowed to skip NXT?

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed Dominik's impending in-ring debut and the reasoning behind the decision for him to bypass NXT.

Tom Colohue had first reported back in August 2019 that WWE felt Dominik didn't need to go through NXT and there were a few different reasons stated back then.

On the latest Dropkick DiSKussions episode, Tom revealed that Dominik skipping NXT was part of the conversation that WWE had with Rey Mysterio. Tom reported that discussions were done as a favor to Rey Mysterio and the idea was reportedly to convince him to stay with the company.

Tom also noted that the WWE considers Dominik to be good enough to skip NXT.

Here's what was discussed on the podcast, which also included backstage details about Bray Wyatt's old gimmick, Undertaker's possible return despite retirement, backstage uncertainty over Braun Strowman's title reign and more:

Well, my initial report was August 23rd 2019 as to Dominik Mysterio skipping NXT. To my knowledge, it was part of a conversation topic with Rey Mysterio. I don't know if it was part of his contract negotiation when he first signed up, but I do know it was wasn't long before we started to see Dominik appear on TV right after Rey signed.

To my knowledge, there were discussions at that time, and it is something of a favour to Rey to make sure Rey signed onto WWE, and because they do believe Dominik Mysterio would be that good.

WWE has faith in Dominik

The powers that be backstage were said to be impressed with Dominik's knowledge of the business and technical expertise. It was also noted in August that WWE officials felt that Dominik would get over better by being alongside his legendary father than by having a stint in NXT.

#wwe don't necessarily believe that #nxt is the best way to get him over. Instead, a storyline involving his father is considered a better option. https://t.co/hfh6g4c131 — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 15, 2019

The current plan seems to be to have a six-man tag team match at Extreme Rules between the team of Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, and Humberto Carrillo against Seth Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory.

There is a possibility of Dominik getting added to the match if one of the babyfaces gets injured. However, that's just speculation at this point. The Mysterio scion, however, is nearing his highly-anticipated in-ring debut.