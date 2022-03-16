Dominik Mysterio victorious in NXT debut 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio made his debut on NXT tonight against Raul Mendoza of the Legado Del Fantasma. He was victorious in his first match on the developmental brand.

The latest in an ever-growing list of main roster talents showing up on NXT, Rey, and Dominik showed up backstage to confront Legado Del Fantasma. They would get into a disagreement with the group about who the greatest luchador of all time was and who the future of Lucha Libre will be.

Accompanied to the ring by Rey Mysterio for his NXT debut, Mysterio defeated Mendoza after an interruption from Elektra Lopez and the rest of LDF.

The match was short in duration but high on action as the two superstars tried to gain the momentum on each other with a combination of technical and high-flying moves.

Mysterio would eventually win the match by pinfall after hitting a 619 and frog splash.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio will face The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38

Rey & Dominik Mysterio are set for a celebrity clash at WrestleMania 38.

The Mysterios were due to face off against The Miz and YouTuber Logan Paul. Since the announcement of the match on RAW following Elimination Chamber, Miz and Paul have attacked the father-son team on a few occasions, with the celebrity duo making quick escapes whenever the Mysterios have tried to get even.

The confrontation between the two teams will take place over WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Texas, between the 2nd & 3rd of April 2018.

Dominik Mysterio is set to be a star in WWE, and it remains to be seen what comes of this rivalry between the luchadors. It could set up a potential interference from Santos Escobar and LDF during the Mysterios' WrestleMania match.

