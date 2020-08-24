WWE SummerSlam kicked off after an-hour long pre-show that saw Apollo Crews defeat MVP to retain the United States Championship. We went to our first title match straight away after a couple of video packages.

Bayley (c) vs. Asuka - SmackDown Women's Championship match

A great match to kick off SummerSlam!

Asuka was dominating early on and had Bayley on the apron and sent her outside with the hip attack. Asuka followed up with a DDT to the floor before Bayley hit a cutter and then the elbow drop for a near fall. Asuka hit Bayley with a Superkick before they both collapsed.

On the apron, Bayley drove Asuka's knee into it and locked in a submission move in the ring. Bayley dropped Asuka on the turnbuckles before hitting a dive which Asuka countered into an armbar. Banks tried to interfere but took a hip attack in the process. Bayley took the opportunity and rolled Asuka up for the win.

Result: Bayley def. Asuka to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

After the match, Asuka was attacked by Banks before The Golden Role Models walked away.

Match rating: B

Backstage on SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio told Rey not to interfere in his match. Rey was hesitant and didn't want to leave Dom alone with Rollins.

"You need to let me handle this on my own ... Promise me that you're not gonna get involved." - @35_Dominik to @reymysterio #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7t4hwg3UV1 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 23, 2020

Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza - RAW Tag Team Championship match

Montez Ford kicked us off against Andrade and Ford was dominating early on. Dawkins took out Garza after they both tagged in and Ford hit a dive to the outside but was caught by his opponents. Kevin Owens was a guest commentator for the match at SummerSlam.

Ford was in trouble as the match went on and managed to tag in Dawkins who took out Andrade with a spear and punched Garza off the apron. Vega was trying to distract the ref but Ford accidentally took her out at SummerSlam.