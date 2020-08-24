WWE SummerSlam kicked off after an-hour long pre-show that saw Apollo Crews defeat MVP to retain the United States Championship. We went to our first title match straight away after a couple of video packages.
Bayley (c) vs. Asuka - SmackDown Women's Championship match
Asuka was dominating early on and had Bayley on the apron and sent her outside with the hip attack. Asuka followed up with a DDT to the floor before Bayley hit a cutter and then the elbow drop for a near fall. Asuka hit Bayley with a Superkick before they both collapsed.
On the apron, Bayley drove Asuka's knee into it and locked in a submission move in the ring. Bayley dropped Asuka on the turnbuckles before hitting a dive which Asuka countered into an armbar. Banks tried to interfere but took a hip attack in the process. Bayley took the opportunity and rolled Asuka up for the win.
Result: Bayley def. Asuka to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship
After the match, Asuka was attacked by Banks before The Golden Role Models walked away.
Match rating: B
Backstage on SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio told Rey not to interfere in his match. Rey was hesitant and didn't want to leave Dom alone with Rollins.
Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza - RAW Tag Team Championship match
Montez Ford kicked us off against Andrade and Ford was dominating early on. Dawkins took out Garza after they both tagged in and Ford hit a dive to the outside but was caught by his opponents. Kevin Owens was a guest commentator for the match at SummerSlam.
Ford was in trouble as the match went on and managed to tag in Dawkins who took out Andrade with a spear and punched Garza off the apron. Vega was trying to distract the ref but Ford accidentally took her out at SummerSlam.