Rhea Ripley gives herself a new nickname after replying to WWE Superstar on social media

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to give herself a brand new nickname following her interaction with WWE star Sheamus.

The Eradicator is the reigning Women's World Champion. She and Sheamus recently shared a humorous exchange on social media after Ripley updated her Twitter profile picture with a photo of Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior sent out a message aimed at Ripley, to which she responded by giving herself a new two-word nickname.

"Celtic Mami," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet and response to Sheamus:

Vince Russo believes that Sheamus has run his course in WWE

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Sheamus has "run his course" in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that sometimes it might be difficult for superstars to get out of a certain rut, and The Celtic Warrior falls under the same category. Russo said:

"Bro, I'll be honest with you. As a writer, sometimes you get a feeling like a character has run its course. Let's relate this to professional sports. How many times a player that was once a great player is now in a rut, and the player gets traded because he needs a change of scenery? You hear that all the time. Bro, I'll be honest with you. I think the guy has run his course. Does he get a change of scenery with AEW or some new organization?Absolutely, 100%. Now he's got new players on the team; you could book him fresh."

Sheamus has been feuding with Austin Theory for weeks. On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, he unsuccessfully challenged for the United States Championship once again.

The only championship missing from The Celtic Warrior's cabinet is the Intercontinental Title. He has already challenged Gunther on numerous occasions but has been unable to dethrone The Ring General.

