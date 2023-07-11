Rhea Ripley reacts to claims that she resembles 45-year-old WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley has reacted to claims that she looks like a 45-year-old WWE SmackDown star on social media.

Last week on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya for the second time in a row. The 41-year-old challenged for the Women's World Championship at Night of Champions, but Rhea soundly defeated the veteran in a match that lasted under two minutes. Ripley was not in action at Money in the Bank but was ringside for Dominik Mysterio's loss to Cody Rhodes at the premium live event.

Recently, The Eradicator sent Sheamus a hilarious message wondering why he looked like her after the former champion uploaded an image on Twitter. A wrestling fan joined the party and also claimed that the Women's World Champion looked like The Celtic Warrior and photoshopped her face over the former WWE Champion's body.

Sheamus reacted to the image and referred to the creation as "Sheamami."

Rhea has changed her profile picture on Twitter to Sheamus after noticing their resemblance and retweeted the hilarious image along with a "dead" emoji.

WWE legend Jim Cornette wants to see Rhea Ripley battle AEW star

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently pitched a dream match between Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and TBS Champion Kris Statlander.

Kris Statlander defeated Jade Cargill to capture the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing. Cargill had just successfully defended the title against Taya Valkyrie, but the returning Kris Statlander convinced Jade to have an impromptu match. Statlander handed Jade her first-ever loss in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing and captured the title.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the 61-year-old disclosed that he would love to see the Women's World Champion and TBS Champion battle in an inter-promotional dream match.

"I’d like to see her [Statlander] against Rhea Ripley. Another one of those inter-promotional dream matches. Give us two matches. Statlander vs. Rhea and Butch vs Pockets [Orange Cassidy]," said Cornette. [From 1:33 to 1:44]

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x Rhea Ripley vs Kris Statlander Rhea Ripley vs Kris Statlander https://t.co/4kY5D5cDhp

Rhea Ripley has been dominant thus far as Women's World Champion and there seemingly is no end in sight for her title reign. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar on RAW challenges her next for the title.

Who would you like to see Ripley defend her title against at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit? Which dream matches would you like to see between WWE and AEW stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

