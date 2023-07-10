Natalya wants 26-year-old WWE Superstar to respect her (Exclusive)

Top WWE Superstar Natalya recently stated that she wants Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to respect her in the same way that she respects her.

The Eradicator made quick work of The Queen of Harts at Night of Champions 2023, taking her down in less than two minutes. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion came back strongly at last week's episode of RAW, where she came mighty close to winning the Women's World Championship from Ripley.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya mentioned that she doesn't see any respect in Rhea Ripley's eyes for her.

She also cleared that she doesn't hold anyone responsible, not even Dominik Mysterio, for her quick loss at Night of Champions. However, Natalya wanted the Judgment Day member to look at her with the same amount of respect she has for her.

"Rhea looks at me like I couldn't go 10 seconds with her, and she's not wrong because at Night of Champions, I took my eyes off the prize, and I was unfocused, and I'm not gonna even blame Dom for what happened at Night of Champions. But I would like to have the same respect that I've given to her reciprocated back to me," said Natalya. [9:49 - 10:06]

Check out the full episode below:

WWE Superstar Natalya thinks she's one of the best wrestlers on the planet

In her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Natalya spoke about her highly-acclaimed match with Rhea Ripley from WWE RAW. She revealed the events of Night of Champions had emotionally wrecked her.

The Queen of Harts added that though she walked into WWE RAW with low confidence, by the end of the match, she knew she was one of the best wrestlers today.

"I went from going into the match like, 'Okay I can do this, I think I can do this,' because like I said – and I'm being open and honest about my confidence being rocked since Night of Champions – I just felt at a low point. I went into that match on Monday with unsteady confidence, and I came out of it like, 'Yes, I am one of the best woman wrestlers on the planet and I can still hang at this level,'" said Natalya.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Natalya going forward now that SummerSlam 2023 is just a handful of weeks away.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes