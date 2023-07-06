41-year-old superstar claims she is one of the best wrestlers "on the planet" after losing title match on WWE RAW

A former Women's Champion has made a bold claim following her loss this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion and successfully defended the title on this week's episode of RAW in Baltimore. The Eradicator put the title on the line against Natalya in a rematch from WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Their bout at the premium live event in May lasted under two minutes, but Natalya had a much better showing on Monday night. However, it still wasn't enough, and Rhea emerged victorious in a match that received praise backstage.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 41-year-old veteran said that her loss to Rhea Ripley proved that she can still hang with the best in the ring and claimed that she is one of the best female wrestlers on the planet.

"I went from going into the match like, 'Okay I can do this, I think I can do this,' because like I said – and I'm being open and honest about my confidence being rocked since Night of Champions – I just felt at a low point. I went into that match on Monday with unsteady confidence, and I came out of it like, 'Yes, I am one of the best woman wrestlers on the planet and I can still hang at this level'," said Natalya. [From 00:25 - 00:49]

She added that Rhea Ripley was the one who underestimated her this time, and she gave the champion everything she could handle on WWE RAW.

"Not only did I hang at this level, I exceeded everybody's expectations. And actually, I think going into this match, I think Rhea Ripley underestimated me," she added. [From 00:50 - 00:59]

Natalya sends a message to the WWE Universe

Natalya has had a remarkable career in WWE and recently sent a message to the fans that have supported her along the way.

The veteran has been one of the constants in the company since she arrived in 2007 but has only captured a major singles title twice. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and Divas Champion. She and Tamina also won the Women's Tag Team Championships during her career.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya thanked her fans for their support and noted that she sees everything.

"Nothing ever goes unnoticed by me. I see all the tweets; I see all the positive comments, and I see the negative comments, too. But the fans that have been loyal to me since the beginning I'm grateful for," she said.

Natalya was presented with six Guinness World Record certificates while backstage at WWE Money in the Bank in London. Only time will tell if she will break any more records before her days as a WWE Superstar come to an end.

