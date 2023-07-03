Former champion awarded multiple Guinness World Records at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

A former champion received six Guinness World Records certificates backstage at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

The premium live event took place yesterday at the O2 Arena in London in front of a lively crowd. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley did not compete during the show but was ringside for Dominik Mysterio's match against Cody Rhodes. Her fellow Judgment Day stablemate gave it everything he had but was no match for The American Nightmare.

Rhea Ripley will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line this Monday night against Natalya on WWE RAW.

Natalya also did not have a match at WWE Money in the Bank but did have an eventful weekend. The 41-year-old superstar was presented with six Guinness World Records certificates while backstage at Money in the Bank.

The veteran was given Guinness World Record certificates for the following records in WWE:

Most matches (female) - 1,514

Most wins in a career (female) - 663

Most premium live event appearances (female) - 75

Most Wrestlemania appearances (female) - 8

Most RAW matches - 174

Most Smackdown matches - 200

WWE star Natalya comments on getting six Guinness World Record certificates at Money in the Bank

Natalya has reacted to being honored at Money in the Bank and said each certificate was earned.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter and thanked Guinness World Records for the certificates. She noted that these are the type of stats that she hopes paints the picture of her legacy after her in-ring career is over.

"These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I’m done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That’s what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can’t do on your own," she tweeted.

Natalya will get another shot at Rhea Ripley on the upcoming episode of RAW. She battled Ripley at Night of Champions, but Rhea defeated her with ease. Only time will tell if tomorrow's title match will have a different result.

Are you excited for the Women's World Championship match tomorrow night on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

