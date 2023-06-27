41-year-old legend set to face Rhea Ripley in a "career-defining" title match on WWE RAW next week - Reports

Next week's edition of WWE RAW is reportedly set to feature Rhea Ripley's first title defense as the Women's World Champion. Per a new report, the Eradicator is likely to face Natalya in a massive rematch from Night of Champions.

Ripley has been absolutely dominant ever since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. After defeating Zelina Vega in under 10 minutes at Backlash, the Judgment Day star squashed Natalya in 70 seconds at Night of Champions.

She was slated to face the Queen of Harts on the red brand last week, but the match could not take place after Mami attacked her opponent beforehand. However, it seems like the two will once again be locking horns down the line.

According to the latest report from BWE (via Xero News), Rhea Ripley will face Natalya in a "career-defining title rematch" on next week's RAW.

Xero News @NewsXero

#BWE Natayla vs Rhea in a Career Defining title rematch match next week on Raw. Natayla vs Rhea in a Career Defining title rematch match next week on Raw.#BWE

Natalya has been heartbroken ever since her humiliating loss against The Nightmare at WWE's recently concluded premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The 41-year-old even teased a character change during a backstage interview on RAW a few weeks back.

WWE legend Natalya believes Rhea Ripley is a generational talent

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant female stars fans have seen in a long time. The Judgment Day star's last singles loss came back in May 2022 when she was defeated by Liv Morgan. She has since achieved great things inside the squared circle, which includes becoming the first woman to win the Royal Rumble from the #1 spot.

While Ripley may have handed Natalya one of the most humiliating losses in her long career, the Queen of Harts was still full of praise for her. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 41-year-old called Rhea "a generational talent."

"It's funny because I lost so much sleep over that match. And honestly, it had a profound impact on me because when I was first told I was gonna be at Night of Champions facing off against Rhea Ripley, it was like a dream match because Rhea is like a generational talent," said Natalya.

b🐿 @rheashorror there’s nobody like rhea ripley there’s nobody like rhea ripley https://t.co/4LKtWWUl7x

While WWE currently lacks many credible challengers for The Eradicator, reports have indicated that she could be facing Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40. The two are currently on different brands.

