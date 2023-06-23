WWE is reportedly planning a blockbuster match for Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40

Bianca Belair ruled the women's division on WWE RAW for over a year before she lost her title to Asuka at Night of Champions 2023. According to a new report, the company has some massive plans for The EST as she will be in a blockbuster match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Earlier this year, Bianca Belair became the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in history. However, she had a huge target on her back as Asuka continued to go after the champion. Last month, The Empress of Tomorrow ended Belair's reign.

The company then proceeded to announce a new WWE Women's Championship for the blue brand. According to a new report from Xero News, Bianca Belair will be Rhea Ripley's biggest challenge ever at WrestleMania 40. The blockbuster match will take place at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Bianca vs Rhea is the current plan for Mania 40"

It will be interesting to see how the company keeps The EST busy in the meantime as the two stars are currently on opposite brands. Belair is currently involved in a storyline between Asuka and Charlotte Flair on the blue brand.

Bianca Belair is still waiting for her rematch against WWE Women's Champion Asuka

Earlier this year, Asuka returned to the company with a new look and demeanor and proceeded to dominate the women's division. She later won the Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to face Belair for her title.

Unfortunately, The Empress of Tomorrow failed to beat The EST at the Grandest Stage of them All. The two stars were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown and continued their feud.

Last month, The EST finally lost the title to Asuka at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The Empress of Tomorrow later received a new title and a new challenger in the form of Charlotte Flair.

Ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, The Queen will go one-on-one against Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. Meanwhile, The EST is yet to receive a rematch for the title she lost in Saudi Arabia.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

