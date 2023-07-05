Natalya shows off scars following brutal Rhea Ripley match on WWE RAW; shares heartfelt caption

WWE Superstar Natalya had an intense clash on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW against Rhea Ripley. The veteran shared horrifying pictures of her scars on social media with a compelling message.

Since her quick loss to Ripley at Night of Champions, Natalya set out to prove herself. On the latest episode of RAW, The BOAT took out The Judgment Day member ahead of the match. She continued her assault in what can only be described as a bloody battle, as Ripley was left bleeding from her mouth. However, despite the efforts, the Guinness world record holder fell short.

After the bout, the Women's World Champion attacked the 41-year-old before Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez came to her aid. In the aftermath, Natalya showed off her scars and stated that the bout was "personal." She also thanked those who believe in her.

Nattie @NatbyNature Tonight was personal. It was an apology to myself for putting up with what I didn’t deserve. Thank you so much to everyone who still believes in me, even when I didn’t always believe in myself. It truly means the world to me. Tonight was personal. It was an apology to myself for putting up with what I didn’t deserve. Thank you so much to everyone who still believes in me, even when I didn’t always believe in myself. It truly means the world to me.

Vince Russo was impressed with Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was left impressed with the display from both women as they took their rivalry to the next level.

While speaking on this week's Legion of RAW, Russo praised Rhea Ripley and Natalya for working their "b*tts off." He also stated that the bout was likable since it had no "over-the-top acrobat."

“I'm putting over this match with those two. I'm gonna tell you why guys; it's quite simple. Those two girls worked their bu*ts off. This looked like a fight. There's no over-the-top acrobat, none of that BS. This was a fight. I'm telling you, every time it looks like a fight, I'm not just speaking for myself, I'm speaking for casual fans; that's what they want to see. They want to see a fight. Kudos to both of these women,” Russo said.

Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day will be on NXT next week as they have been dared to appear on the show by Carmelo Hayes, the current NXT Champion. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

