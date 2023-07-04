"This was a fight" - Former writer discusses what WWE did right with Rhea Ripley's title match against Natalya (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was impressed by Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya on this week's episode of RAW.

The Eradicator defended the Women's World title against the Queen of Harts in a Night of Champions rematch. Nattie started landing blows even before the bell rang and maintained the onslaught in the initial stages of the match. However, Ripley was too good for her and closed the brutally fought encounter with The Riptide for the win.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo lauded Nattie and Rhea for a top effort inside the ring. He claimed that the bout looked legit, and the two women gave it their all inside the squared circle.

"I'm putting over this match with those two. I'm gonna tell you why guys, it's quite simple. Those two girls worked their bu*ts off."

The former writer further explained that casual fans wanted to see these kinds of matches when they tuned in to watch the show.

"This looked like a fight. There's no over-the-top acrobat, none of that BS. This was a fight. I'm telling you, every time it looks like a fight, I'm not just speaking for myself, I'm speaking for casual fans, that's what they want to see. They want to see a fight. Kudos to both of these women." [From 6:15 - 7:07]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Vince Russo credited Natalya for her long tenure with WWE

During the same discussion, Russo detailed that WWE should give Natalya her flowers for sticking with them for so long.

He claimed that the third-generation star was a veteran at this point and could still keep up with the likes of Rhea Ripley in a high-octane clash.

"I don't think Nattie is gonna mind me saying this because anybody can look it up on Wikipedia. She's a 41-year-old woman. Give her freaking credit. At 41, to put in that type of time, with that kind of performance, you gotta tip your hat to that. I mean, 41, and she didn't get blown up. I thought both of them looked great." [From 7:10 - 7:40]

After the match, Ripley continued to attack her fallen opponent, leading to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez making the save.

WWE has been teasing a future showdown between Raquel and Rhea, and this could be the start of a new feud between the two.

What did you think of the Women's World title bout on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes