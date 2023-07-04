We got another action-packed episode of RAW right after Money in the Bank. Brock Lesnar showed up for a brawl with Cody Rhodes while we got some great matches. We got the in-ring debut of Maxxine Dupri tonight on RAW while Seth Rollins took on Dominik Mysterio in a match.

Damian Priest tried to cash in his MITB contract, but before that could come to fruition, Finn Balor attacked Rollins, leading to a halt in the cash-in.

Damian Priest def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match

Alpha Academy def. Viking Raiders

Rhea Ripley def. Natalya to retain the Women's World Title

Riddle def. Giovanni Vinci

We got a recap of Money in Bank before Seth Rollins made his way out to the ring to celebrate his win over Finn Balor. He reminded us that SummerSlam was only five weeks away before Cody Rhodes interrupted him.

Before Cody could speak, Brock Lesnar came out, and Cody ran after him. Cody hit a Cody Cutter before they headed backstage to continue the brawl. Back from a break, Rollins was still in the ring when we got The Judgment Day's arrival.

Balor was missing, and Rollins asked if they were having issues in the group, but Ripley denied it. Priest threatened to cash in on Rollins before talking up Dominik as a possible title challenger as well.

The champ was unfazed and said that he would slap the mustache off his face if Dominik were to face him in a match.

WWE RAW Results (July 3, 2023): Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

Nakamura was able to dodge the early offense from Priest and got some kicks in. Priest sent Nakamura outside and tossed him into the barricades. Back in the ring, Shinsuke managed to reverse some big moves before trying for the arm bar.

Damian got a kick to the head, but Nakamura dodged the Razor's Edge and the South of Heaven before hitting a top rope knee strike. Priest dodged the Kinshasa but hit The South of Heaven on his next try before getting the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Grade: B-

Ronda Rousey was out next, and Shayna came out after her to tell her that she had been insufferable recently. She reminded Ronda that she was in WWE because of her but managed to get a WrestleMania appearance on her first day.

A brawl broke out, and Rousey tried for a sleeper before Baszler turned it into an ankle lock, hit a kick to the face, and walked out. Rousey tried to yell at her from the ring, but Shayna was done.

Women's Tag Team Turmoil match on RAW

Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green - Indi Hartwell and Sonya Deville started things off, and Candice was tagged in early. Chelsea Green came in as well, and Deville managed to eliminate their first opponents with a running knee and a pin on LeRae.

Nikki Cross and Emma entered - Nikku attacked Chelsea Green right after the bell before following LeRae out to ringside. Emma came in and got some big moves and a near fall while Nikki was nowhere to be seen. Emma took Deville off the apron before she spotted Nikki sitting on the floor and crying.

Emma was outnumbered in the ring, and Deville managed to pick up the pin on her. Tegan Nox and Dana Brooks were in next and took a beating during the break before Deville got the pin on Nox with a running knee.

Carter and Chance were next, and Carter took Green to the top rope before Chance joined in for a huge double-team move. Green came back with an Un-pretty-her on Carter and picked up the win. Deville and Green will face the women's tag champs in a title match.

Result: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match

Grade: B

Becky Lynch was out next and called out Trish Stratus, who came out in a mask since her face was broken at Money in the Bank. They argued about who was the Greatest of All Time before Becky talked about Zoey being a sidekick for Stratus.

Becky challenged Trish to a match, but the latter was not medically cleared. Trish was about to send Zoey to break Becky's face but then realized she had a 'doctor's appointment' before heading out.

Cody Rhodes was out at ringside for an interview with the newest member of the RAW announce team Jackie Redmond. Cody said that he was always ready to fight Brock Lesnar at any given time, possibly hoping for a match at SummerSlam.

Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders on RAW

Maxxine Dupri was about to make her WWE in-ring debut on RAW tonight. Gable and Erik kicked off the match and got a big diving headbutt. Maxxine came in with a stinger splash on Valhalla before we headed for an all-out brawl.

Maxxine attempted the worm but was kicked in the face by Valhalla. Chad and Otis wiped out the Raiders, while Maxxine came back with Sunset Flip and rolled Valhalla up for the win.

Result: Alpha Academy def. Viking Raiders

Grade: C

Ricochet was backstage and said that Logan Paul made things personal and challenged him to a match.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya - Women's Title match on RAW

Rhea Ripley was making her way out when Natalya attacked her and sent her into the barricades and the steel steps. The match kicked off after both women got inside the ring.

Natalya tried for the Sharpshooter, but Rhea fled the ring before driving her into the announcers' desk. Back after a break, Nattie took a beating but countered a dive from Rhea with a kick.

Natalya got a running powerslam and locked in the Sharpshooter, but Rhea found the bottom rope. Ripley came back with the Riptide and picked up the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya to defend the Women's World Title

Rhea attacked Natalya after the match, but Raquel and Liv came to make the save.

Grade: C

Ciampa and The Miz had competing promos where Ciampa called Miz a coward. The A-Lister reminded him that the last guy who called him that is no longer in WWE, seemingly referring to AEW star Bryan Danielson.

Judgment Day were backstage and said that they hadn't heard from Finn Balor since Money in the Bank.

Riddle vs. Giovanni Vinci on RAW

Riddle got the quick win with a rollup before the rest of Imperium attacked him. Drew McIntyre came out and took out Vinci and Kaiser before staring Gunther down at ringside. Drew hit a Claymore on Vinci before Imperium retreated.

Result: Riddle def. Giovanni Vinci

Grade: D

Drew and Riddle were backstage, and the latter proposed that they team up in the near future.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio on RAW

Dom was taking a beating early on and was sent outside before Damian pushed the champ off the ropes, letting Dom take control. Rollins took a splash before getting some clotheslines and a backbreaker, followed by a running knee.

Dom was sent back outside before Rollins hit a big dive. Rollins was headed for the stomp, but Priest came in with the South of Heaven before tossing Rollins outside as the ref called off the match.

Result: D.N.F

Priest was destroying Rollins at ringside and sent him face-first into the announcers' table, but Rollins managed to escape the Razor's Edge on the table. Dom attacked Rollins from behind and stopped the pedigree before his team urged Priest to cash in.

Finn Balor came in before Priest could call it and attacked Rollins. Balor and Priest got into a shouting match as Rollins hit Mysterio with a pedigree and fled backstage.

Grade: B+

