"Nothing ever goes unnoticed by me" - WWE Superstar Natalya sends a message to fans (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent a heartwarming message to her fans, who have been supporting her ever since she got into the wrestling business.

Natalya is the most experienced female performer on WWE's roster today. She has been with the company since 2007 and has won the Divas Championship, SmackDown Women's Title, as well as the Women's Tag Team Title.

Though she isn't in the main event picture, Natalya is one of the most respected athletes in the promotion and is looked up to by the current crop of stars.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya mentioned that she was grateful to the fans who have been on her side from the beginning of her career.

The RAW Superstar explained how the fans who show up at events to support their favorite stars play a crucial role in keeping the athletes motivated.

"Nothing ever goes unnoticed by me. I see all the tweets; I see all the positive comments, and I see the negative comments, too. But the fans that have been loyal to me since the beginning I'm grateful for. I wouldn't say anything of it for the world, and I'm just so grateful. People that line up to see us before we get into the building, people that come to show, they bring your poster or buy your T-Shirt. They don't realize how much they just make your day," said Natalya. [5:05 - 5:31]

Vince Russo on Natalya's position in WWE

A few days back on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Natalya's current standing in WWE. The wrestling veteran feels the 41-year-old might be too good for the business and gets taken advantage of.

Russo feels that Natalya has possibly been pushed down the card as she doesn't question the people in power.

"I've never met Natalya. But I've worked with the rest of her family. Never met her. Bro, I think she's probably one of those people that are too nice for the business. In other words, I think she gets taken advantage of. You know the old, 'Oh, it's Natalya, she'll be okay.' That's the impression I have," said Vince Russo.

Even if she doesn't win a title again in WWE, Natalya has already built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume for herself.

