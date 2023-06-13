"I think she gets taken advantage of" - Wrestling veteran explains how WWE creative is exploiting Natalya (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has a bone to pick with the company after their treatment of former women's champion Natalya.

The Queen of Harts has seemingly become an afterthought in the women's division, with other stars such as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Asuka taking up the spotlight. The 41-year-old had a title shot against Ripley at Night of Champions 2023, but The Judgment Day member put her down convincingly in a matter of minutes.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that although he had never met Natalya, she was possibly a good person and was overlooked for the same reason. He speculated that the WWE creative team was okay with pushing her down the card, and she was too nice to protest.

"I've never met Natalya. But I've worked with the rest of her family. Never met her. Bro, I think she's probably one of those people that are too nice for the business. In other words, I think she gets taken advantage of. You know the old, 'Oh, it's Natalya, she'll be okay.' That's the impression I have." [42:51 - 43:20]

Vince Russo feels WWE should be ashamed after underutilizing Natalya

During the same conversation, the former WWE writer stated that the company has missed out on some great storylines with Natalya. He explained that the creative team could use the third-generation superstar's legacy and craft compelling angles for her.

"I think Natalya is one of those individuals, 16 years she's been there. Totally taken for granted." Russo continued, "Who would have more seniority than her in that company right now? Okay, [Dolph] Ziggler and [The] Miz. No female is even close. She basically gets treated like [an] opening act, which is a shame. It's not just the 16 years, bro, it's the lineage, it's the family name, it's the history. And you don't have the time to create a story for her? Shame on you."

This week on RAW, The Queen of Harts teased a new gimmick during a backstage interview.

