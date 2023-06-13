We got a great episode of RAW tonight with Cody Rhodes and Dominik setting up a match for Money in the Bank. Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins to a title bout at MITB as well, while we got a tag title match with Imperium in the main event of tonight's RAW.

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

Becky Lynch defeated Chelsea Green

Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle in a MITB Qualifier

Bronson Reed defeated Ricochet via DQ

Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Chad Gable defeated Erik

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated Imperium to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles

Adam Pearce kicked off RAW and presented Rhea Ripley with the new Women's World Championship. Dominik Mysterio came out to congratulate her and was about to start talking when he was interrupted by Cody Rhodes.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw BREAKING: @ScrapDaddyAP just unveiled the BRAND NEW Women's World Championship and presented it to @RheaRipley_WWE ! What do you think? BREAKING: @ScrapDaddyAP just unveiled the BRAND NEW Women's World Championship and presented it to @RheaRipley_WWE! What do you think? 🔥#WWERaw https://t.co/M7T5R7g8gC

We got a recap of Dom slapping Cody last week before Cody said that Brock was scared to face him again. Cody challenged Dom to a match at Money in the Bank, and the latter said that he wasn't afraid of anyone but refused to answer the challenge.

WWE @WWE



won't tolerate any disrespect towards him or the Women's World Champion,



#WWERaw "Everyone knows, behind a great woman there is a great man..." @DomMysterio35 won't tolerate any disrespect towards him or the Women's World Champion, @RheaRipley_WWE "Everyone knows, behind a great woman there is a great man..." @DomMysterio35 won't tolerate any disrespect towards him or the Women's World Champion, @RheaRipley_WWE! 😤#WWERaw https://t.co/NICiTzbOhf

Rhea accepted the challenge on behalf of Dom before The Miz tried to attack Cody from behind and failed. Cody took The Miz down, but Dom got him again with a cheap shot before running away with Rhea.

WWE RAW Results (June 12, 2023): Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

WWE @WWE



Will he succeed at getting his revenge on



#WWERaw You can tell that @mikethemiz has been waiting for this match all week...Will he succeed at getting his revenge on @CodyRhodes You can tell that @mikethemiz has been waiting for this match all week... 😤Will he succeed at getting his revenge on @CodyRhodes? #WWERaw https://t.co/KVujyNTKVT

The match started during the break, and when we got back, fans saw Cody hit a dropkick before sending The Miz outside for a dive into the barricades. Miz drove Cody's head into the announcers' desk before sending him into the ring post and then the steel steps.

After a break, Miz tried for the figure four leglock before hitting the It kicks but failed to get the pin. Cody came back with a sudden Cody Cutter, followed by the Cross Rhodes, before picking up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. The Miz

Grade: B

Becky Lynch was out next and said that she had her sights set on winning the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Zoey Stark interrupted her, and after a bit of back and forth, she promised to break Becky's face at MITB before we headed for the following match.

WWE @WWE



is hungry for POWER as she sets her sights on the coveted



#WWERaw "Who holds more POWER than the person holding THAT briefcase?" @BeckyLynchWWE is hungry for POWER as she sets her sights on the coveted #MITB contract! "Who holds more POWER than the person holding THAT briefcase?" @BeckyLynchWWE is hungry for POWER as she sets her sights on the coveted #MITB contract! 😤#WWERaw https://t.co/fnOMEmjbZK

Becky Lynch vs. Chelsea Green on RAW

Becky sent Green outside early in the match. Back in the ring, Green tried to get back with a superplex, but it was reversed. Becky sent Green into the barricades before taking a big boot in the ring. Becky caught Green in the Disarmher and got the easy win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Chelsea Green

Grade: C+

Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest on RAW

The match went outside early on before Damian was sent to the announcers' desk. Back in the ring, Priest got a near fall off a headlock driver before Riddle countered the South of Heaven but was shoved off the top rope.

Riddle reversed a top rope move before hitting Priest with a massive fisherman's superplex for a near fall. Riddle missed the Floating Bro and took the Razor's Edge before Damian got the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Matt Riddle

Grade: B-

Imperium showed up after the match, and Damian left the ring after telling them to "pick the bones." Gunther and Kaiser demolished Riddle in the ring with chops before RAW moved on.

Cody Rhodes was backstage and said that Brock Lesnar and Dominik are just obstacles in his path to glory.

Natalya hinted at a possible rebrand in the near future before Imperium taunted Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn into giving them a title match.

Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed on RAW

WWE @WWE



There's some unfinished business between these two men.



#WWERaw Uh oh... @ShinsukeN is here and he just watched @BRONSONISHERE send @KingRicochet into orbit!There's some unfinished business between these two men. Uh oh... @ShinsukeN is here and he just watched @BRONSONISHERE send @KingRicochet into orbit! 😱There's some unfinished business between these two men. #WWERaw https://t.co/ou85EdPUoN

Reed got an early takedown before Shinsuke Nakamura came out to spectate. Ricochet was being tossed around the ring before a distraction from Nakamura allowed Ricochet to get some big moves in.

Nakamura interfered in the match and cost Ricochet a DQ loss before the latter got into a shouting match with Shinsuke. Bronson took them both down and tried for the Tsunami, but Ricochet and Nakamura teamed up and hit him with a massive superplex.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Ricochet via DQ

Grade: B

Ricochet wanted a rematch against Bronson next week, but Pearce told him Reed already had a match booked against Nakamura. Shinsuke walked up to them and said that Ricochet can fight Bronson after he was done.

Finn Balor was out next and called out Seth Rollins before the World Heavyweight Champion showed up. The crowd kept singing Rollins' entrance music, and Finn was starting to get really annoyed.

Finn said that Rollins ruined his big moment seven years ago while the crowd ruined his moment tonight by chanting for Seth. Balor said that Rollins took his momentum away, and now it was his turn to take it all away from Seth at Money in the Bank.

WWE @WWE



just challenged



#WWERaw "I'm gonna take it all at MONEY IN THE BANK!" @FinnBalor just challenged @WWERollins for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at #MITB "I'm gonna take it all at MONEY IN THE BANK!" 🔥😤@FinnBalor just challenged @WWERollins for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at #MITB! #WWERaw https://t.co/3WGMtGA8dG

Seth accepted the challenge and asked Balor if he would be facing the Demon or the sad, bitter version of him that showed up tonight, before walking out.

Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez on RAW

WWE @WWE



Once



#WWERaw This is POWER vs POWER!Once @RaquelWWE gets going, she's hard to stop... but she may have met her match in @QoSBaszler This is POWER vs POWER! 💪Once @RaquelWWE gets going, she's hard to stop... but she may have met her match in @QoSBaszler! #WWERaw https://t.co/iKEytL2O0u

Raquel started off strong and sent Baszler outside before getting a big boot. Baszler kicked Raquel in the back of the knee before an assist from Ronda on the ropes took Rodriguez down. Baszler picked up the easy pin with Rousey using her weight and the ropes to hold Rodriguez down for the three-count.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Raquel Rodriguez

Grade: D

Chad Gable vs. Erik on RAW

Gable had control of the match early on and took Erik down before getting a diving headbutt. Valhalla attacked Maxxine at ringside and got taken down with an arm drag before Gable got the win via a rollup off the distraction.

Result: Chad Gable def. Erik

Grade: D

There was some tension between Balor and Priest, and Finn asked Damian if he were to win the MITB contract, would he cash in on Balor? Damian said he would never before telling Balor to finish the job at MITB.

Rollins was backstage and said that he was feeling spicy before announcing an open challenge for the Heavyweight title next week.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Imperium - Undisputed Tag Team Championship match on RAW

Sami and Gunther kicked off the match, and Zayn was sent outside early on. After a break on RAW, Owens, and Kaiser tagged in, and the latter was isolated in the ring before Imperium did the same to Sami in their corner.

WWE @WWE ‍



The Ring General



#WWERaw Now THAT'S a boot!The Ring General @Gunther_AUT just took down @SamiZayn with FORCE. Can #Imperium take home the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles tonight? Now THAT'S a boot! 💥😮‍💨The Ring General @Gunther_AUT just took down @SamiZayn with FORCE. Can #Imperium take home the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles tonight? #WWERaw https://t.co/OHXQZhMEbr

Gunther came in with a big boot before Zayn hit the exploder on Kaiser. Gunther dragged Zayn outside, but his chop hit the ring post. Gunther came back with a series of lariats and got two near falls before getting the Imperium bomb, but KO broke up the pin.

Owens was sent into the ring post before Riddle came out and got taken down with a kick from Gunther. KO hit Gunther with a DDT on the ramp before Sami got the Blue Thunder Bomb on Kaiser in the ring for the win.

Result: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Imperium to retain the Undisputed Tag Team titles

Grade: B+

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes