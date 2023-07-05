Backstage reaction to violent WWE RAW match - Reports

A recently concluded violent match on WWE RAW garnered a reaction backstage.

This week on the red brand, Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya in yet another match. However, this time The Queen of Harts brought the fight to Ripley. She attacked the champion during her entrance and took her to her limit.

Rhea was even busted open during the match. At one point, it looked like Natalya would pull off a major upset. However, that wasn't the case, as Rhea managed to defeat the wrestling veteran.

Fightful Select is now reporting that the gritty nature of the match impressed the higher-ups in the company. Although Rhea Ripley was busted open during the bout, it is reported that both women were happy with how the match turned out.

"Fightful Select heard from higher ups during WWE Raw on July 3, who were very happy with the gritty nature of the Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley match. In fact, one was in contact with us to tell us it should be the first thing we watch when traveling back from Money in the Bank." [per Fightful Select]

Natalya warned the entire locker room after her match on WWE RAW

Although she came up short in her match, Natalya had a strong warning for the entire locker room, declaring that they should not underestimate her anymore since she can take anyone to their limit.

"Sometimes people forget until I get the chance to remind them. I was made in The Dungeon. I can take anyone to their limit on any night because that's what top-level competitors do. Now line up the rest and let me loose on them too."

Natalya's performance on RAW should help boost her confidence, which may lead to a push in the future.

